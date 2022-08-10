Tributes
FBI Director Wray addresses threats, declines to comment on Mar-a-Lago search

The FBI director made a visit to Omaha Wednesday and 6 News asked a top justice department official about the search warrant served at Trump's home in Florida.
By Gina Dvorak, Brian Mastre and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - FBI Director Christopher Wray, in Nebraska on Wednesday to talk about attempted cyberattacks in David City, wouldn’t answer questions about the agency’s recent search at Mar-a-Lago, but did comment on attacks on law enforcement, calling them “deplorable and dangerous.”

He was also asked for his response to former President Trump’s criticism of the search, specifically his comments about the conduct of agents executing the search.

“I’m sure you can appreciate that’s not something I can talk about, so I would refer you to the department,” Wray said about the search FBI agents executed Monday at former President Trump’s estate and subsequent statements Trump has made.

Wray said he’s spoken frequently with law enforcement officials — in Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday and in Nebraska on Wednesday — about the matter.

“As to the issue of threats, I will say I’m always concerned about violence and the threat of violence against law enforcement ... Any threat made against law enforcement — including the men and women of the FBI as with any law enforcement agency — are deplorable or dangerous.”

WOWT asked Wray whether he was concerned the raid would incentivize — or even embolden — some of the same “bad actors” from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol to attempt any sort of similar attack.

“Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter what anyone is upset about or who they are upset with,” Wray said. “I think we have had an alarming rise of violence against law enforcement over the last few years. Last year, 73 law enforcement officers around this country were killed in the line of duty — as in murdered in the line of duty. It’s the highest number since 9/11.”

Wray said it’s important to recognize and appreciate the sacrifices law enforcement are willing to make in the line of duty.

“The men and women of law enforcement, including the men and women in the FBI, make heroic sacrifices for everyone in this country,” he said. “And it takes an incredibly special person to be willing to get up every day and give his or her life, sacrifice his or her life for a total stranger. And so we must view the men and women of law enforcement as a resource to cherish.”

Sen. Ben Sasse had a response Wednesday to Wray’s lack of comment on the Mar-a-Lago search, saying “public trust matters.”

“Attorney General Garland and FBI Director Wray have an obligation to make facts available to the public without delay. Someone at DOJ signed off on this, and the American people deserve to know why. Public trust matters,” he said.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

