Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

After a long hiatus, cultural festival celebrating Samoan heritage underway

A Samoan festival is happening now for the first time since 2016.
A Samoan festival is happening now for the first time since 2016.(Hawaii News Now)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:19 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s largest Pacific Islander communities is holding a cultural celebration this week at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park.

This is the first Samoan Heritage Week since 2016 hosted by the American Samoan Government Office in Hawaii. Through Thursday, the public can come out for sports competitions, entertainment, activities and local food.

The festival kicked off Monday afternoon with a procession, messages of talofa and aloha from leaders of American Samoa and a traditional ava ceremony ― an ancient Samoan ritual where guests of honor share a ceremonial beverage to open important gatherings.

About 3% of Hawaii residents are of Samoan descent -- many come from the U-S territory -- others trace their roots to the independent nation of Samoa.

“We’re Polynesians. We’re cousins. We’re brothers and sisters,” said Tuiafono Vaiuli Sua, Jr., director of the American Samoan Government Office in Hawaii.

The weeklong program runs at Keehi Lagoon from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Thursday, and closes with a gala banquet at the Filipino Community Center on Friday.

“We get to see the people, people that we hardly see here locally. And also we have some people coming from Alaska, the mainland in California.” Sua said.

Organizers say it’s a chance to connect with Samoans in Hawaii and share the culture with other ethnic groups.

“So we can reach out to every churches and every people that to to know and understand how value our language is. Our language is our culture,” Sua said.

The program includes fellowship among various churches, performances, arts and crafts and food trucks.

Twenty-five young Samoans were also awarded scholarships to pursue college.

“The Samoans who live in Hawaii away from home, we’re not in contact with the language and the culture but this is an opportunity for we can have these events and festivities so we can bring the culture to our Samoan local populace,” said Afu Lefaoseu III, of the American Samoan Government Office in Hawaii..

Customs the government hopes can be passed on to future generations.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach and...
Suspect accused of brandishing a firearm triggers ‘pandemonium’ on crowded Waikiki beach
HNN file image
Body of a man believed to be missing 61-year-old hiker found on Waimano Ridge Trail
Monsalve's daughter Alexis Felicilda took the stand Monday afternoon.
In murder trial, victim’s daughter says birth certificates, Mother’s Day cards were found in trash
A police encounter with a man witnesses say was armed prompted a scare on Waikiki Beach on...
Sources: Gun scare in Waikiki may have stemmed from drug deal
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

Hawaii man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California
Hawaii man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California
HNN file image
Body of a man believed to be missing 61-year-old hiker found on Waimano Ridge Trail
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Teen arrested after allegedly making threats that triggered school lockdowns
Honolulu city buses
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 7 women on city bus