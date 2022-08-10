Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Health experts hope new segment of community served by newly-available COVID vaccine

FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown Public Health Center in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:37 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new vaccine available for COVID.

The state Health Department announced Novavax will soon be available in the islands.

Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for Covid, Novavax is administered in two doses. It is available for individuals 18 and up, with the second dose to be administered three to eight weeks after the first.

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines, Novavax is a protein subunit vaccine.

A protein subunit vaccine includes “harmless proteins of the COVID-19 virus that trigger an immune response.”

MRNA vaccines, on the other hand, do not include proteins of the virus but rather teach our cells to make a protein that creates an immune response to produce antibodies, according to the CDC.

Officials say the new opportunity can help make vaccinations more inclusive.

“Novavax gives us another way to protect ourselves from COVID-19,” said state Health Director Libby Char.

“Its arrival is great news for people who are allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna or those who, for whatever reason, have been reluctant to be vaccinated.”

Other protein subunit vaccines include those for hepatitis B, whooping cough, shingles, and other diseases, which have been used in the United States for more than 30 years, public health experts said.

The announcement comes as Hawaii reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths Wednesday and 3,189 new cases in the past seven day.

5 Minute Pharmacy on Oahu and Safeway Pharmacy in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island currently offer Novavax vaccinations. Click here to schedule an appointment at these locations using an interactive map.

Kaiser Permanente is also offering Novavax starting Monday. Appointments are required.

For more information on Novavax, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends described the 61-year-old as an experienced hiker who had a passion for...
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail
Fifteen-year-old Karen Stitt was brutally murdered in California in 1982.
Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California
Honolulu city buses
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 7 women on city bus
Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it...
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
A neighbor started recording Saturday night after the officer's subsidized SUV crashed through...
Police SUV goes up in flames after crashing through fence, stone wall in Kailua

Latest News

Beijing has been ramping up its military exercises along the Taiwan Strait.
Midday Newscast: China conducting military exercises in waters and skies around Taiwan
Siena Agudong arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at...
PODCAST: From Kauai to Hollywood, Siena Agudong takes aloha wherever she goes
HNN
For some, working from home is the ‘new normal’ — and the workforce is embracing it
File Image
OnlyFans, Instagram star Courtney Clenney arrested in Hawaii on murder charge