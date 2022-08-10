Tributes
2021 saw fewer Hawaii gun registrations, but sales could spike following SCOTUS ruling

Your top local stories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:27 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fewer firearms were registered in Hawaii in 2021 than the previous year, according to the state attorney general.

Officials reported more than 23,000 permit applications were processed statewide in 2021 — less than 2,800 registrations from 2020. That’s a nearly 11% decline.

Of the applications processed in 2021, more than 96% were approved and over 2% were denied due to one or more disqualifying factors.

The Department of the Attorney General said that just over 50% of the registered guns were brought in from out of state.

Meanwhile, sales are expected to spike this year after the recent Supreme Court ruling that’s expected to loosen gun restrictions in Hawaii.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

To read the full report, click here.

