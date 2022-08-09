With a monumental career, Olivia Newton-John found small, sweet moments in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The world dimmed for a moment when news broke this week of Olivia Newton-John’s death at the age of 73.

Her infectious smile, angelic voice and humble nature made her a beloved cultural emblem.

Newton-John was the ultimate “it” girl. From cinema’s leading lady to pop star, her grip on the world of entertainment lasted for decades.

After captivating the world in 1978 as good-girl-gone-bad Sandy in the film adaptation of “Grease,” Newton-John thrusted into the 80s (literally) with her steamy workout anthem “Physical.”

“Physical” instantly became a hit ― charting the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks at No. 1, the most weeks for all songs of that decade. In 1982, its music video won a Grammy for “Video of the Year.”

The provocative lyrics and the music video’s homosexual innuendoes grabbed the public’s attention, while other songs on the “Physical” album quietly trailed behind.

One such song was Newton-John’s “The Promise (The Dolphin Song).” While it didn’t break records like “Physical,” the singer said at a concert that it is among her most “special” pieces.

“I’ve always loved animals and the environment,” the singer told the audience. “Since I was very young, I’ve written songs about such things. When I was up in this part of the world and I went out to the islands and I saw the whales and dolphins, it took my breath away.”

“The Dolphin Song” is one of Newton-John’s sweetest tunes ― an ode to peace and harmony between nature’s creatures and humankind.

But what official records fail to mention is Newton-John filmed the music video for the song right here in Hawaii.

The singer is seen swimming with dolphins in a pool at Sea Life Park. As she frolics and skims across the water with the majestic creatures, Manana Island rises tall in the background.

While the video is just a speck in Newton-John’s momentous career, the singer didn’t forget the experience she had in Hawaii.

Nearly 30 years later, the singer would still project the music video behind her when performing the song.

Newton-John shares another sweet memory from Oahu, this time with her daughter. In an Instagram post, the star shared a photo from 1986 holding then-infant Chloe Lattanzi.

The pair are pictured on the beach, with the singer smiling wide as the sun beams overhead.

“This photo is from when I took my 3-month-old baby daughter, Chloe, to Hawaii with my sister Rona, and she had her first swim in the ocean and played in the soft, fine sand on the beach in Honolulu,” Newton-John told InStyle magazine.

In a trailblazing career filled with extraordinary worldwide influence, Olivia Newton-John found small, touching moments in Hawaii.

