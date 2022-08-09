Tributes
As the temperature rose over the weekend, Kahului saw heat records fall

By Tori DeJournett
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:35 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This past weekend was a hot one, especially for Kahului residents.

According to NOAA, the mercury hit 96 degrees in Kahului on Saturday, breaking the old record of 94 set in 1972.

And that wasn’t the only record broken in Kahului over the weekend:

  • On Friday, it hit 93 degrees, breaking a record of 92 set in 2020.
  • On Sunday, it hit 95 degrees. The old record was 93, set in 2019.

In addition to hot temperatures, Maui is experiencing drought.

According to NOAA, a little over 50% percent of Maui County is in severe drought.

