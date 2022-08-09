Suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Maui arrested a year after crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a driver accused in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian last year.

Pukalani resident Daniel Fowler, 60, was arrested Monday after an extensive investigation. He faces charges of causing a deadly crash and first-degree negligent homicide.

The crash on June 27, 2021 killed 52-year-old Mia Medor of Kula. She was hit while walking on the side of Makani Road in Pukalani, near Haleakala Highway.

Investigators found that Fowler fled the scene without rendering aid. Medor was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

She died from her injuries days later on July 10. Police haven’t said if speed, alcohol or drugs were suspected in the crash.

Folwer remains in police custody with bail set at $50,000.

