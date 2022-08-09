Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Maui arrested a year after crash

Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach and triggered a scare that left people running in all directions.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:46 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a driver accused in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian last year.

Pukalani resident Daniel Fowler, 60, was arrested Monday after an extensive investigation. He faces charges of causing a deadly crash and first-degree negligent homicide.

The crash on June 27, 2021 killed 52-year-old Mia Medor of Kula. She was hit while walking on the side of Makani Road in Pukalani, near Haleakala Highway.

Investigators found that Fowler fled the scene without rendering aid. Medor was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

She died from her injuries days later on July 10. Police haven’t said if speed, alcohol or drugs were suspected in the crash.

Folwer remains in police custody with bail set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach and...
Suspect accused of brandishing a firearm triggers ‘pandemonium’ on crowded Waikiki beach
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
WATCH: Suspect snatches purse, jumps into waiting truck outside Salt Lake dialysis center
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
The accident happened just prior to the Ka Uka Blvd. off ramp.
Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed woman on H-2 Freeway
Police (file image)
Man crossing freeway hit, killed in Oahu’s 28th traffic death of the year

Latest News

HNN File Image / Ocean Safety
Arizona visitor dies in apparent drowning after bodyboarding in Kauai waters
A spur-of-the moment hike up Diamond Head may soon not be an option for visitors.
With new reservation system in place, Diamond Head is seeing fewer hikers ― and rescues
80,000 tourists are trapped by lockdown on China's Hainan island.
Midday Newscast: Thousands stuck in ‘China’s Hawaii’ amid COVID lockdown
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'