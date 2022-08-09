Tributes
Search underway for hiker who went missing on Waimano Ridge Trail

Nate Yuen
Nate Yuen(Instagram: @healanipale)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:55 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching Tuesday for an Oahu hiker who went missing on Waimano Ridge Trail.

Loved ones said Nate Yuen’s whereabouts were last known around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday.

His car was found near Pearl City High School on Waimano Home Road, which leads to the trailhead of a hike.

Family members said the 61-year-old is a very experienced hiker and was familiar with the area.

They believe it is unlikely he got lost and said they think he must have been injured somehow — preventing him from coming home.

His family said the Honolulu Fire Department has a search underway. Local hiking organizations are also providing assistance.

For more information or to volunteer in the search effort, click here.

