Police SUV goes up in flames after crashing through fence, stone wall in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a Honolulu police officer is now under investigation by the Honolulu Police Department.

A neighbor started recording video Saturday night after the officer’s subsidized SUV crashed through a fence, down a hill, and then through a stone wall in Kailua before going up in flames.

The incident occurred behind the Central Union Church Windward.

HPD said the officer suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses said they heard loud revving from a motorcycle before the crash, and they believe the officer may have been in pursuit.

“We all get really irritated at the motorcycles — particularly the motorcycles and some of the Mustangs and Chargers that race up and down Mokapuu and Kaneohe Drive. They don’t usually come down Iliaina,” a witness said.

“I want them [the police] to catch these guys, but on the other hand a high speed chase in a residential area is probably not the best idea.”

HNN was told numerous people have crashed through that fence over the years.

Meanwhile, HPD confirmed it has opened a motor vehicle collision investigation.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.