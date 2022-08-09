LIVE: Ige says $78M from opioid settlements will be spent on treatment, prevention

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will receive $78 million from multiple opioid settlements as part of lawsuits against drug manufacturers, and the governor says more funding could be on the way.

In a news conference, Gov. David Ige said the funds will be spent on treatment, prevention and education.

“Too many of us know children, spouses and colleagues who are suffering every day from the impacts of drug addition and misuse,” Ige said, in a news conference.

The funding comes as Hawaii begins to see a surge in opioid deaths, especially from fentanyl overdoses.

Some $63 million will be distributed as part of one settlement over 18 years. Hawaii will receive $15 million from a second settlement over nine years. The governor said other settlements with drug makers are pending.

Most of the money will be spent on opioid programming, but about 15% will be focused on other substances.

