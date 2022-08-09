Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say

Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns and ammo were found in an unlocked office closet.(Secaucus Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:49 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SECAUCUS, N.J. (Gray News) - The marketing director of a hospital in New Jersey was arrested over the weekend after authorities say they found a large cache of firearms and ammunition at the medical facility.

The Secaucus Police Department said detectives arrested 46-year-old Reuven Alonalayoff after officers found 11 handguns, 27 rifles/shotguns and an assault rifle in an unlocked closet within an office at the Hudson Regional Hospital.

Police said they were called to the hospital on July 18 regarding a possible bomb threat. During a safety sweep of the building, the bomb detection team found the guns and ammunition in an unlocked closet.

“The unsecured storage of a large cache of weaponry, especially in this location, certainly creates a risk to public safety,” said Dennis Miller, police chief with the Secaucus Police Department. “I commend the efforts and professionalism of all the police personnel involved in this investigation.”

Authorities said Alonalayoff, the marketing director at the Hudson Regional Hospital, was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport with assistance from the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Secaucus police said Alonalayoff’s charges include possession of an assault firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Authorities said the hospital was cleared regarding the bomb threat and later determined it to be a hoax.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach and...
Suspect accused of brandishing a firearm triggers ‘pandemonium’ on crowded Waikiki beach
Monsalve's daughter Alexis Felicilda took the stand Monday afternoon.
In murder trial, victim’s daughter says birth certificates, Mother’s Day cards were found in trash
A police encounter with a man witnesses say was armed prompted a scare on Waikiki Beach on...
Sources: Gun scare in Waikiki may have stemmed from drug deal
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Authorities said one person died and four people were injured in a head-on crash near...
Honolulu police investigating 2 separate traffic fatalities in Waianae

Latest News

Hawaii man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California
Hawaii man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash
Gov. David Ige holds a news conference to discuss an opioid settlement.
LIVE: Ige says $78M from opioid settlements will be spent on treatment, prevention
The score took a backseat at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday's southwest region...
Good sportsmanship: Okla. little leaguer hit in head by baseball, consoles pitcher
FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022,...
Midday Newscast: Lawmakers eye new consumer protection rules for airlines