‘He was a real life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims

Aaron Crawford, 18, helped flood victims for three days when he started to not feel well.
By Cameron Aaron and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:00 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A Kentucky teen died just days after helping flood victims in the community, according to WYMT.

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said 18-year-old Aaron Crawford helped flood victims for three days when he started to not feel well.

Crawford was taken to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where he later died.

He was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School, where he played for the Patriots.

“He loved superheroes, and he was a real life superhero,” Engle said.

Officials said they did not yet know the cause of death.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

A police escort is expected to start at County Line Church near the Breathitt/Perry County line around 10 a.m. Monday as Crawford’s body is brought back to eastern Kentucky.

