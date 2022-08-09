Hawaii man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 75-year-old Hawaii man has been arrested for the brutal cold case rape and murder of a teenager in California four decades ago.

Gary Ramirez was arrested at his Makawao home last week.

He is expected to appear in court for extradition proceedings on Wednesday.

Authorities said once extradited, Ramirez will be arraigned on murder, kidnapping and rape charges.

The Santa Clarita District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Ramirez was arrested following an extensive investigation into the 1982 murder of 15-year-old Palo Alto resident Karen Stitt.

She was last seen with her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop.

The next day, her naked body was found behind a blood-stained wall. She had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times in the neck, chest, abdomen and back.

Gary Ramirez, pictured here in 1979, has been arrested in the brutal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in 1982. (Police)

“Behind every old murder file in every major police department, there is a person, heartbreak, and a mystery,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “The mystery of Karen Stitt’s death has been solved thanks to advances in forensic science and a detective that would never, ever give up.”

Authorities said the killer left behind both his blood and bodily fluid.

Based on the DNA evidence, police cleared Stitt’s boyfriend and searched for another suspect.

GRAPHIC: Read the felony complaint against Gary Ramirez

A break in the case came in 2019, when a detective got a tip that Stitt’s killer was likely one of four brothers from Fresno. Ramirez was identified as the likely source of blood and bodily fluid in April, California police said.

And the Santa Clara County DA’s Crime Lab confirmed the identification last week.

Ramirez grew up in Fresno and served in the Air Force in the 1970s.

After leaving the military, he lived in San Francisco, San Diego, Colorado and Hawaii. If convicted, he faces the possibility of life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

