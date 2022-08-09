Police: Lockdown lifted at several Hawaii Island schools after threat ‘resolved’
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:43 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lockdown at several Hawaii Island schools has been lifted.
Authorities said the threat to Keaau High “has been resolved.”
The lockdown was put in place at the high school along with:
- Keaau Intermediate
- Keaau Elementary
- Ke Kula ‘o Nawahiokalaniopuu immersion school
The threat appears to have been posted online, but no official details were released.
Hawaii Island authorities said officers were in the area to investigate.
This story will be updated.
