Hawaii football season tickets are now up for sale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii opened sales for season tickets for the upcoming 2022 football season under new head coach Timmy Chang.

Rainbow Warriors season tickets are available to purchase on their ticketing website or at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office — box office is open on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Prices range from $300 in the general public areas to $150 in the Diamond Head endzone.

A limited number of season tickets are available in H-Club membership areas.

The ‘Bows are set to open the season at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on August 27th against Vanderbilt, their first home opener with fans since 2019.

In addition, fans will not be required to fill out the health screening app and masks are optional — food and drinks will also be sold during games.

Pregame festivities include a keiki zone, entertainment and apparel pop-ups.

To purchase season tickets online, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.