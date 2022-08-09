Forecast: Breezy winds with mostly dry conditions expected through Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy conditions are expected Tuesday through Thursday. The trades will ease back to moderate and locally breezy levels Friday through early next week. Fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail during the next 7 days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas mainly and night and during the early morning hours. A stray shower may reach leeward areas at times, but most areas should remain dry.

No significant swells are expected through the forecast period. Strengthening trades will build short-period wind waves over east-facing shores through mid-week, peaking near or slightly above the seasonal average Wednesday into Thursday. A very small, long-period south swell arrives tonight into Tuesday, fading by Thursday.

