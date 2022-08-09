Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol

FILE - In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer...
FILE - In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker deserves to avoid a prison sentence.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:21 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending a sentence of six months’ probation for a former Virginia police officer who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer.

In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker deserves to avoid a prison sentence.

They cited his cooperation and trial testimony against the other officer, Thomas Robertson. Prosecutors recommended an eight-year prison sentence for Robertson, who was convicted of attacking the Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021.

Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday. Fracker awaits scheduled sentencing next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach and...
Suspect accused of brandishing a firearm triggers ‘pandemonium’ on crowded Waikiki beach
HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
Body of a man believed to be missing 61-year-old hiker found on Waimano Ridge Trail
Monsalve's daughter Alexis Felicilda took the stand Monday afternoon.
In murder trial, victim’s daughter says birth certificates, Mother’s Day cards were found in trash
A police encounter with a man witnesses say was armed prompted a scare on Waikiki Beach on...
Sources: Gun scare in Waikiki may have stemmed from drug deal
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

Hawaii man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California
Hawaii man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
Colorado is no longer taxing feminine hygiene products and diapers.
Another state will no longer tax feminine hygiene products, diapers
Honolulu city buses
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 7 women on city bus
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records