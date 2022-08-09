Tributes
Ban on disposable body boards goes into effect on Maui

Your top local stories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:57 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ban on disposable body boards is now effect in Maui County beginning Tuesday.

Boards made of polystyrene cannot be sold or rented.

Officials said the ban was created because the boards break easily and spread foam on the beach creating an environmental hazard.

The ban was passed unanimously by the Maui County Council last year.

Nate Yuen
Search underway for hiker who went missing on Waimano Ridge Trail
