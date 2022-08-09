Ban on disposable body boards goes into effect on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ban on disposable body boards is now effect in Maui County beginning Tuesday.

Boards made of polystyrene cannot be sold or rented.

Officials said the ban was created because the boards break easily and spread foam on the beach creating an environmental hazard.

The ban was passed unanimously by the Maui County Council last year.

