Arizona visitor dies in apparent drowning after bodyboarding in Kauai waters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor died over the weekend after being pulled from waters off Kauai’s Wainiha Bay Friday evening.

Kauai authorities identified the victim as 28-year-old Bakir Shelesh of Glendale, Arizona.

Authorities said it was around 5:30 p.m. when first responders were called to reports of a distressed swimmer in the bay. Officials say Shelesh was bodyboarding when he lost his board and was swept out to deeper water.

Multiple rescue crews responded and rescuers eventually found the man face down in the water and brought him to shore.

They performed CPR on him as he was transported to Mahelona Hospital in Kapaa. Officials say he regained a pulse briefly, but needed further treatment. He was then taken to Wilcox Hospital in critical condition.

He later died Saturday morning.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, are offering support to his family.

