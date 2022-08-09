Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Arizona visitor dies in apparent drowning after bodyboarding in Kauai waters

HNN File Image / Ocean Safety
HNN File Image / Ocean Safety(Kauai Lifeguard Association)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:46 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor died over the weekend after being pulled from waters off Kauai’s Wainiha Bay Friday evening.

Kauai authorities identified the victim as 28-year-old Bakir Shelesh of Glendale, Arizona.

Authorities said it was around 5:30 p.m. when first responders were called to reports of a distressed swimmer in the bay. Officials say Shelesh was bodyboarding when he lost his board and was swept out to deeper water.

Multiple rescue crews responded and rescuers eventually found the man face down in the water and brought him to shore.

They performed CPR on him as he was transported to Mahelona Hospital in Kapaa. Officials say he regained a pulse briefly, but needed further treatment. He was then taken to Wilcox Hospital in critical condition.

He later died Saturday morning.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, are offering support to his family.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach and...
Suspect accused of brandishing a firearm triggers ‘pandemonium’ on crowded Waikiki beach
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
WATCH: Suspect snatches purse, jumps into waiting truck outside Salt Lake dialysis center
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
The accident happened just prior to the Ka Uka Blvd. off ramp.
Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed woman on H-2 Freeway
Police (file image)
Man crossing freeway hit, killed in Oahu’s 28th traffic death of the year

Latest News

A spur-of-the moment hike up Diamond Head may soon not be an option for visitors.
With new reservation system in place, Diamond Head is seeing fewer hikers ― and rescues
80,000 tourists are trapped by lockdown on China's Hainan island.
Midday Newscast: Thousands stuck in ‘China’s Hawaii’ amid COVID lockdown
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Ashley Nagaoka and Dillon Ancheta play a round of Password in honor of the show's return.
Hit game show 'Password' gets a reboot as it prepares for a grand return to television