Trade winds bringing a return of windward showers

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:05 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Trade winds will settle in over the state this week with showers focusing once more over windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and morning hours. Locally stronger trade winds will be possible by midweek, along with an increase in showers over the southern end of the state, as an area of low pressure potentially develops and passes far to the south.

Surf will be quiet through the week. The increasing trade winds will bring a gradual rise in waves for east-facing shores, peaking around Wednesday. A very small long-period south swell is forecast to arrive Tuesday and fade by Thursday, with a larger pulse from the south-southeast next weekend.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for the usual windier coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

