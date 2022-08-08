Tributes
Police arrest man who was reportedly armed on Waikiki beach after scare sends people fleeing

A police encounter with a man witnesses say was armed prompted a scare on Waikiki Beach on...
A police encounter with a man witnesses say was armed prompted a scare on Waikiki Beach on Sunday, triggering people to start running — apparently afraid he was an active shooter.(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:09 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach — the sight of which triggered a scare that left people running in all directions.

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m.

Video of the scene shows running away from the trouble. Lifeguards can be heard yelling, “Relax, they’ve got the guy in custody.”

Meanwhile, witnesses also captured video of police pointing their guns at a suspect and then taking him down without firing any shots.

There were no reports of injuries.

Hawaii News Now has confirmed police opened a terroristic threatening and firearms investigation in connection with the case.

Police responded after a beachgoer reported seeing a man holding a gun near Lifeguard Tower 2C.

A lifeguard called police, and officers confronted the man on Kalakaua Avenue near Ohua Avenue.

Word of the gun-toting suspect spread and sent people running.

“I heard someone say it’s a shooter and I ... just started panicking,” said California visitors Genesis Vazquez.

Leslie Navarro, who is also visiting from California, said “we just saw everyone was running towards us.”

“And then we kind of saw them all yelling and screaming and crying,” Navarro said, adding that at least one person shouted that there was an active shooter — which was not true.

“People from inside the water ran out and we’re also running,” Navarro said. “We were scared.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

