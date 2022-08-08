Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

National average price of gas expected to dip under $4

According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down...
According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down 68.7 cents from a month ago.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:41 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The nation’s average price of gas continues to fall for the eighth week in a row and is expected to dip just below $4 Monday.

According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down 68.7 cents from a month ago.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, 100,000 stations will be at $3.99 or less,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said in a statement.

De Haan also said there are nearly a dozen of stations in low-priced states that have gas for under $2.99 a gallon.

“While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption,” De Haan added.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
WATCH: Suspect snatches purse, jumps into waiting truck outside Salt Lake dialysis center
A police encounter with a man witnesses say was armed prompted a scare on Waikiki Beach on...
Police arrest man who was reportedly armed on Waikiki beach; scare sends people fleeing
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
The accident happened just prior to the Ka Uka Blvd. off ramp.
Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed woman on H-2 Freeway
Police (file image)
Man crossing freeway hit, killed in Oahu’s 28th traffic death of the year

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (August 8, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (August 8, 2022)
2 well-known politicians face off in Democratic race for seat representing Aiea, Pearl City
2 well-known politicians face off in Democratic race for seat representing Aiea, Pearl City
Misalucha and Elefante have known each other for nearly a decade.
2 well-known politicians face off in Democratic race for seat representing Aiea, Pearl City
As HECO shifts to renewable energy, customers to see 7% jump in electric bills