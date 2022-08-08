Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Local tech events promote innovation in medicine, city planning

Tech Ahead: Upcoming events in Hawaii's tech scene
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:37 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local tech expert and Hawaii Hui founder Ryan Ozawa highlights some of the upcoming events in the local tech industry.

1. AIM-AHEAD for Pacific communities: Exploring artificial intelligence in medicine

Online symposium on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are underrepresented in medical research and health data. How does this impact the use of AI and machine learning in the clinical setting? Native Hawaiians were already disproportionately affected by COVID-19. How can this be addressed and avoided in the future?

Website: https://aim-ahead.net/

2. “UrbanPlan Scholars” city planning competition: Students propose UH West Oahu site plan

Final presentations of this international program on Thursday, Aug. 11 at First Hawaiian Tower downtown. Hawaii students have taken the global championships two years in a row. This special summer program focused on developing a combination of work-force rental housing, a dual-use office, greenhouse-based farming, and renewable energy on a six-acre site at the University of Hawaii West Oahu.

Website: https://americas.uli.org/programs/urbanplan/

3. Laulima STEM Symposium: Anyone in science, technology, engineering, math

First-ever in-person event on Saturday, Aug. 20 in Kroc Center Hawaii in Kapolei for all local scientists, engineers, teachers, and researchers to network and learn about Hawaii’s cool work in STEM. Unlike most conferences, the Laulima Symposium targets broad participation from the community. Guest speakers, activities, and dinner. You can also attend online.

Website: https://www.honuascholars.org/laulima-symposium

Hawaii Geek Meet returns Sunday, Sept. 25 at Magic Island

The 13th Geek Meet after a two year pandemic break. Coming Sunday, Sept. 25. Cross between a potluck picnic and a “Maker Faire,” for technical people, creative people, researchers, educators — everyone is a “geek” about something. Free, family friendly, get your geek out into the sun!

Website: https://www.hawaiigeek.com

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just prior to the Ka Uka Blvd. off ramp.
Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed woman on H-2 Freeway
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
WATCH: Suspect snatches purse, jumps into waiting truck outside Salt Lake dialysis center
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Photo of Michelle Rai and Jordan Knight in 1988 at the Pacific Beach Hotel.
Nostalgia fills the air for this fangirl as top 90s boy band makes Hawaii comeback
A neighbor called 911 just before midnight to report smoke pouring out of the Store Keeper Self...
‘It’s disheartening’: Police search for suspect who broke into Honolulu business, set it on fire

Latest News

A police encounter with a man witnesses say was armed prompted a scare on Waikiki Beach on...
Police arrest man who was reportedly armed on Waikiki beach after scare sends people fleeing
Waikiki
Police arrest man who was reportedly armed on Waikiki beach after scare sends people fleeing
Misalucha and Elefante have known each other for nearly a decade.
2 well-known politicians face off in Democratic race for seat representing Aiea, Pearl City
Heads up Oahu residents -- expect your electricity bills to jump 7% this October.
As HECO shifts to renewable energy, customers can expect a 7% jump in their electric bills. Here’s why