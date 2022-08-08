Local tech events promote innovation in medicine, city planning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local tech expert and Hawaii Hui founder Ryan Ozawa highlights some of the upcoming events in the local tech industry.

1. AIM-AHEAD for Pacific communities: Exploring artificial intelligence in medicine

Online symposium on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are underrepresented in medical research and health data. How does this impact the use of AI and machine learning in the clinical setting? Native Hawaiians were already disproportionately affected by COVID-19. How can this be addressed and avoided in the future?

Website: https://aim-ahead.net/

2. “UrbanPlan Scholars” city planning competition: Students propose UH West Oahu site plan

Final presentations of this international program on Thursday, Aug. 11 at First Hawaiian Tower downtown. Hawaii students have taken the global championships two years in a row. This special summer program focused on developing a combination of work-force rental housing, a dual-use office, greenhouse-based farming, and renewable energy on a six-acre site at the University of Hawaii West Oahu.

Website: https://americas.uli.org/programs/urbanplan/

3. Laulima STEM Symposium: Anyone in science, technology, engineering, math

First-ever in-person event on Saturday, Aug. 20 in Kroc Center Hawaii in Kapolei for all local scientists, engineers, teachers, and researchers to network and learn about Hawaii’s cool work in STEM. Unlike most conferences, the Laulima Symposium targets broad participation from the community. Guest speakers, activities, and dinner. You can also attend online.

Website: https://www.honuascholars.org/laulima-symposium

Hawaii Geek Meet returns Sunday, Sept. 25 at Magic Island

The 13th Geek Meet after a two year pandemic break. Coming Sunday, Sept. 25. Cross between a potluck picnic and a “Maker Faire,” for technical people, creative people, researchers, educators — everyone is a “geek” about something. Free, family friendly, get your geek out into the sun!

Website: https://www.hawaiigeek.com

