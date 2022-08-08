Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

It’s National SPAM Musubi Day! Here’s how to get one for free

National Spam Musubi Day
National Spam Musubi Day(Veg News)
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:51 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - SPAM lovers rejoice!

August 8 — or 8-08 — marks L&L Hawaii’s second annual National SPAM Musubi Day.

For Monday only, the Hawaii-based chain is celebrating with free SPAM musubi at select stores!

Here’s how to claim Hawaii’s go-to roll for free:

  1. Download the free L&L Hawaii App.
  2. Create an account using your email or Facebook.
  3. Tap the coupon called “your free Spam musubi” on the homepage.
  4. Redeem the prize with an in-store QR code or order for pickup through the app.

Last year, L&L made over 30,000 SPAM musubis and they are gearing up to make more.

“We hear everyone loud and clear, and we’re excited to once again show that same appreciation and love back to our customers this year with another round of free SPAM musubi,” said Elisia Flores, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue chief executive officer.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach and...
Man accused of brandishing a gun triggers ‘pandemonium’ on crowded Waikiki beach
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
WATCH: Suspect snatches purse, jumps into waiting truck outside Salt Lake dialysis center
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
The accident happened just prior to the Ka Uka Blvd. off ramp.
Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed woman on H-2 Freeway
Police (file image)
Man crossing freeway hit, killed in Oahu’s 28th traffic death of the year

Latest News

Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach and...
Man accused of brandishing a gun triggers ‘pandemonium’ on crowded Waikiki beach
HNN News Brief (August 8, 2022)
HNN News Brief (August 8, 2022)
Misalucha and Elefante have known each other for nearly a decade.
2 well-known politicians face off in Democratic race for seat representing Aiea, Pearl City
Traffic flow is now “yield movement, which residents are calling a nightmare.
Owner of Leahi Avenue says city to soon take over embattled road