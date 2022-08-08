It’s National SPAM Musubi Day! Here’s how to get one for free

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - SPAM lovers rejoice!

August 8 — or 8-08 — marks L&L Hawaii’s second annual National SPAM Musubi Day.

For Monday only, the Hawaii-based chain is celebrating with free SPAM musubi at select stores!

Here’s how to claim Hawaii’s go-to roll for free:

Download the free L&L Hawaii App. Create an account using your email or Facebook. Tap the coupon called “your free Spam musubi” on the homepage. Redeem the prize with an in-store QR code or order for pickup through the app.

Last year, L&L made over 30,000 SPAM musubis and they are gearing up to make more.

“We hear everyone loud and clear, and we’re excited to once again show that same appreciation and love back to our customers this year with another round of free SPAM musubi,” said Elisia Flores, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue chief executive officer.

