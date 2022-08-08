Tributes
Honolulu police investigating 2 separate traffic fatalities in Waianae

Your top local stories for Monday, August 8, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:42 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating following two separate fatal crashes in Waianae on Sunday.

Authorities said one person died and four people were injured in a head-on crash near Farrington Highway and Waianae Valley Road. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

Police said a 38-year-old man in a minivan drove through a red light on Waianae Valley Road. That’s when a 66-year-old man in a pick-up truck travelling on Farrington Highway entered the intersection and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The 38-year-old driver was treated and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said four passengers in the minivan — including a 7-year-old and 4-year-old — were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

At this time officials said it is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs are a factor for this crash.

Meanwhile, police said another fatal crash happened just past 10:15 a.m. Sunday involving a moped and a sedan on Farrington Highway near Guard Street.

Authorities said the moped rider was traveling west on Farrington Highway when he crashed into a sedan who was traveling east and making a left turn into a private driveway.

Officials said the moped rider was taken to an area hospital in critical condition were he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the sedan was not injured.

At this time, police said speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. It is unknown if either drugs, or alcohol were contributing factors.

Authorities have now reported 30 traffic fatalities on Oahu this year compared to 28 at this same time in 2021.

Investigations remain ongoing for both crashes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

