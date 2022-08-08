Forecast: Stronger winds on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds settling in across the islands, will refocus showers along mainly windward and mauka areas this week.

Trade winds could gradually strengthen to locally strong by the middle of the week, as an area of low pressure potentially develops and passes far south of the state.

A small short-period northeast swell will diminish on Monday.

Building trade winds will produce a gradual increase in short-period waves to east facing shores during the next couple of days.

A very small, long-period south swell may arrive Tuesday and fade by Thursday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.