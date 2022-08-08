Tributes
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies cut shark free from crab trap

The sheriff's office marine patrol deputies in Pinellas County, Florida, free a shark caught in a crab trap. (SOURCE: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:25 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CNN) – Deputies in Florida risked their own safety Friday to help preserve sea life in Tampa Bay.

The Pinellas County deputies freed a 6-foot long shark that had gotten caught in a crab trap.

Someone had flagged down the marine patrol officers to report the issue.

A video showing the deputies working to free the shark hooked on the trap’s buoy was posted to the sheriff’s office Twitter feed.

They tried hard to remove the hook but couldn’t, so they cut it down as far as possible to free the shark.

The deputies had spent time earlier in the week rescuing sea turtles.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

