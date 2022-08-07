WATCH: Suspect snatches purse, jumps into waiting truck outside Salt Lake dialysis center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim of a purse snatching is asking for the public’s help in find the suspects behind the crime.

The victim said the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday outside the Liberty Dialysis Center near Target in Salt Lake.

In the surveillance video, the victim and another person in a wheelchair appear to be waiting when the suspect passes them. Moments after, the video shows the suspect turn around, creep behind the victim, and then proceed to snatch the purse.

The suspect then jumps into a waiting gray GMC Canyon truck to flee the scene.

According to the victim, the license plate of the truck is G-0-D-L-Y.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pearl City Police Department at (808) 723-8800.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

