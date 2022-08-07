Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

WATCH: Suspect snatches purse, jumps into waiting truck outside Salt Lake dialysis center

According to the victim, the license plate of the truck is "G-0-D-L-Y."
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:49 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim of a purse snatching is asking for the public’s help in find the suspects behind the crime.

The victim said the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday outside the Liberty Dialysis Center near Target in Salt Lake.

In the surveillance video, the victim and another person in a wheelchair appear to be waiting when the suspect passes them. Moments after, the video shows the suspect turn around, creep behind the victim, and then proceed to snatch the purse.

The suspect then jumps into a waiting gray GMC Canyon truck to flee the scene.

According to the victim, the license plate of the truck is G-0-D-L-Y.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pearl City Police Department at (808) 723-8800.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect has been identified as Xavier Swofford. He’s being held on $750,000 bail.
Suspect charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint
An officer was injured Friday afternoon during a traffic stop around 3 p.m. by Liliha Street...
HPD officer injured during traffic stop after suspected DUI driver attempts to flee
A neighbor called 911 just before midnight to report smoke pouring out of the Store Keeper Self...
‘It’s disheartening’: Police search for suspect who broke into Honolulu business, set it on fire
The video reportedly shows 17-year-old Joven Lopez and three other teens attacking another...
Police arrest teen boxer, 3 others following beating near Waianae High
The accident happened just prior to the Ka Uka Blvd. off ramp.
Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed woman on H-2 Freeway

Latest News

The Oahu Prep Academy is in its 14th year and runs for six weeks. They train the group on every...
Local academy helps nearly 100 potential recruits prepare for firefighter exam
WATCH: Suspect snatches purse, jumps into waiting truck in Salt Lake
WATCH: Suspect snatches purse, jumps into waiting truck in Salt Lake
Local academy helps nearly 100 potential recruits prepare for firefighter exam
Local academy helps nearly 100 potential recruits prepare for firefighter exam
Fans flock to New Kids on the Block concert in Hawaii
Fans flock to New Kids on the Block concert in Hawaii featuring TLC