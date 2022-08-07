Tributes
Unattended candle cause of fire at a Waikiki apartment, HFD says

HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:39 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire investigators have determined an unattended candle caused a fire at a Waikiki apartment Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called out to a building along Nahua Street just before 11 a.m.

Nearly 50 fire personnel responded. Upon their arrival, they found smoke and flames coming out of the first floor of the three-story walk up.

Neighbors were evacuated, and bystanders suppressed the flames with a nearby water source.

Firefighters eventually got the flames out before 11:15 a.m.

Two occupants and four pets of the unit were home at the time the fire broke out, and they were able to make it out safely.

The fire was deemed accidental and damage was estimated at $50,000. There were no injuries or fatalities reported.

