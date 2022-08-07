Suspect who allegedly fled a field sobriety test, injuring HPD officer charged

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors charged the suspect involved in a traffic stop that left an officer injured last week Friday.

Arrest logs identified the suspect as 28-year-old Salvador Aleman.

Police said officers responded to a report of a stalled vehicle along Liliha Street and Vineyard Boulevard around 3 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found the man asleep behind the wheel. A DUI investigation was initiated and officers got the suspect out of the vehicle.

They were about to conduct a field sobriety test with the suspect when he changed his mind and allegedly ran back into the vehicle. The officer then tried to pull the suspect out of the vehicle to arrest him, and that’s when police say the suspect tried to drive off, endangering the officer.

Law enforcement said Aleman allegedly forced himself into the driver seat, pinning the officer behind him. They say he allegedly sped off with her legs still hanging out of the car. Shortly after, the man crashed into two vehicles and a fence and attempted to flee the vehicle on foot when officers were able to apprehend him and take him into custody.

Other offenses the suspect could face includes assaulting a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license.

The officer was not seriously injured in the incident.

By Sunday, authorities confirmed the suspect had been charged for resisting an order to stop. Bail has been set at $50,000.

