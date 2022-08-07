Tributes
Philippine Navy sailors volunteer at North Shore school

By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:49 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of sailors with the Philippine Navy ship BRP Antonio Luna helped beautify a North Shore school this week.

Waialua High and Intermediate School teacher Elizabeth Frilles and the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu organized the day of volunteering and community service.

The sailors were in Honolulu for the Rim of the Pacific exercise.

