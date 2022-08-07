Mostly dry weather with returning trade winds for Sunday

Trade winds are continuing to gradually return over the state from east to west, along with a drier airmass that will limit rainfall on Sunday. The one exception will be the Kona slopes of Hawaii Island, where scattered showers will be possible during the afternoon.

Trade winds will slowly strengthen during the first half of the week as high pressure becomes established far to the north. Typical trade wind showers for windward and mauka areas are expected to return Monday. Trade winds could become locally strong midweek as a tropical low potentially develops and passes far south of the state.

No significant surf swells are expected for the next several days. Strengthening trade winds will bring a gradual increase in choppy short-period waves for east-facing shores. A small, long-period south swell is possible Tuesday, along with a small, shorter-period south-southeast swell is possible over the couple of days.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for strong trade winds for coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

