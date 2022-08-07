Maui all-stars finish Intermediate World Series with pride

LIVERMORE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui all-stars’ journey in the Little League Intermediate World Series has come to end.

It finished sooner than they had hoped for after losing the U.S. Championship game in California on Saturday.

However, the boys from the Valley Isle are proud to have represented the West Region.

“Even though we lost, we left it all out on the field and we tried our best,” said Central East Maui Little League third baseman Koltyn Sergent. “Thank you guys for supporting me and the team, and to all you little kids that are playing baseball, try your best and leave it all out on the field.”

The road to the Intermediate World Series has not been easy for the 13-year-old boys from Maui, but it sure has been rewarding.

The team played 17 games in 30 days in three different states.

“This is a dream for most people and it’s a fun experience. I can’t believe I’m here,” said Central East Maui Little League pinch hitter Alika Kish.

Central East Maui Little League went 4 and 2 in the Intermediate World Series in Livermore, California.

Their ride ended earlier than they had hoped for after losing to host team Danville, California five to zero Saturday night.

“To just be on this journey with these families and these boys, it’s just been extra special because of who they are on and off the field, they have so much class,” said Stacia Haban, Central East Maui Little League outfielder Nainoa Haban’s mother. “They come to the field with so much heart. They teach us about grit, perseverance, and love for one another, and they’re teaching the world about aloha.”

“I’m happy for them. They worked really hard to get here. I’m really proud of them,” said Nainoa’s sister Sachi.

Despite the loss, the team from Hawaii said Saturday night’s game was still a win for them in their eyes.

“They did a good job and I can’t believe they made it this far,” said Nape Phillips, Central East Maui Little League catcher Riley Phillips’ brother.

