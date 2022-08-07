Man crossing freeway hit, killed in Oahu’s 28th traffic death of the year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man was killed Saturday night while attempting to cross the road near the end of the H-1 Freeway in Kahala.

Honolulu police said a 53-year-old driver was heading east on the freeway near Waikui Street around 9:20 p.m.

She then hit the 29-year-old pedestrian who was attempting to cross the road outside of a marked crosswalk.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle, along with two other passengers, were not injured.

Police said at this time, it appears neither speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing.

This marks Oahu’s 28th traffic death of the year. The victim’s identity has not yet been obtained.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.