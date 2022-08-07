Tributes
Man crossing freeway hit, killed in Oahu’s 28th traffic death of the year

Police (file image)(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:52 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man was killed Saturday night while attempting to cross the road near the end of the H-1 Freeway in Kahala.

Honolulu police said a 53-year-old driver was heading east on the freeway near Waikui Street around 9:20 p.m.

She then hit the 29-year-old pedestrian who was attempting to cross the road outside of a marked crosswalk.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle, along with two other passengers, were not injured.

Police said at this time, it appears neither speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing.

This marks Oahu’s 28th traffic death of the year. The victim’s identity has not yet been obtained.

The accident happened just prior to the Ka Uka Blvd. off ramp.
HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
