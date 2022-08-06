UH football holds controlled scrimmage as week two of training camp closes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors football team wrapped up week two of fall training camp with their first full contact scrimmage.

Nine days into camp for the ‘Bows and the two sides of the ball finally got to go at it this morning, the team holding a 30 play officiated scrimmage.

The period highlighted by a 80-yard Jordan Johnson Touchdown run and for the rest of the offense, the scrimmage was their first taste of full contact ahead of opening night.

“You know, we’ve kind of been almost live every day, it seems it gets a little bit heated at some periods, but at the end of the day, it’s all love, taking care of our brothers.” UH tight end Jordan Murray told Hawaii News Now. “So yeah, today was our first technical live scrimmage, but it’s all good, you know, finally getting to wrap up and go down, it’s been since last fall, so take the first couple of hits to kind of get you ready for the season.”

Friday also marked the final day of week two in camp and the ‘Bows are starting to feel the effects of the grind of football.

“Mentally really good.” Head coach Timmy Chang said. “Culturally really good, as far as the Ex’s & Oh’s and execution, it’s always going to be a work in progress ,you know, you’re never going to be perfect and so these guys are just learning how to be great student athletes here in camp and the process never stops.”

With kick off on the 27th on the horizon, Hawaii continues training camp next week.

