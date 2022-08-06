This Maui man dug deep to make sure kids had school supplies. He hopes others follow his lead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young Lahaina man is finding a way to donate school supplies to students in need ― and is hoping others will follow his lead.

Shreddan Gomesh, 21, has no car or job. But he has always wanted to help kids.

Gomesh’s parents went to school in Fiji, where he said most schools are struggling for money.

“So, my dad, for example, he had to get funded by family from Australia to be able to just have his education,” said Gomesh. “And my mom didn’t have pairs of shoes to walk to school.

“So fast forward to now my life, I’m very blessed that I’m able to go and help kids.”

Gomesh said he has gone to several stores using his credit card to purchase folders, crayons, notebooks, pencils, and glue. He says the idea came from a school supply drive at Starbucks.

Gomesh gets around by bus or Uber and made deliveries to schools including Lahaina Intermediate.

“It was like a guardian angel just out of the blue just popped in,” said Lahaina Intermediate Principal Stacy Bookland. “So he asked if he could donate school supplies, I said, ‘Of course, we always have kids in need.’

“And so he carried this huge box across campus and met me in front of the office and donated a box of school supplies for our students.”

Gomesh said he’s happy to help.

“Because if I could do it and I have limitations ― like driving and no job right now ― then I feel like other people who have those things could go on and help people.”

