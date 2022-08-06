Police arrest teen boxer, 3 others following beating near Waianae High

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Up-and-coming teen boxer Joven Lopez and three others were arrested Thursday following the assault of another teen earlier this month.

The Aug. 2 beating in Waianae left the victim with a brain injury.

Video appears to Lopez and three others kicking and punching the victim.

DOE officials say two Waianae High students were involved in the incident, which happened off campus.

Lopez has since been suspended from Team USA kickboxing championships.

Meanwhile, all four teens were released pending further investigation..

