Rainbow Wahine soccer team enters training camp ahead of 2022 season

The University of Hawaii soccer team is gearing up for the 2022 season with fall camp beginning on Tuesday.
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This upcoming season marks Michele Nagamine’s 12th as head coach for the Wahine.

“The vibe and the energy already has been just unlike anything I’ve seen in a long time,” Nagamine told reporters.

“Now we got some really strong competitive new-comers, we’re very very excited.”

The ‘Bows enter the season with 16 returnees, four of which begin their senior campaign.

“We start off our road trip playing some really tough teams and I think the main point is to just use these games to get better,” said senior midfielder Kelci Sumida.

“Even if we don’t get the best results, we just want to use these games to develop as a team and use them to go forward into our season.”

With a list of newcomers, the ‘Bows look to the captains for guidance.

“Coming back from our last season we really wanted to focus on team chemistry, bringing in 9 newcomers, that’s a lot of people and us captains and leadership committee members we worked really hard this past spring to get our team culture right,” said goalie Lauren Marquez.

For a full breakdown of the this season’s schedule, click here.

