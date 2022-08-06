Tributes
Pop-up voter service center coming to Wahiawa

Voter service centers opened Monday ahead of the upcoming primary election.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Central Oahu voters.

A pop-up voter service center is coming to Wahiawa next week. The center will open at Wahiawa District Park on Monday from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

You can vote in person, drop off your ballot, or register to vote.

Voter service centers are also available at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale.

Voter service centers:

Oahu

Honolulu Hale:

  • 530 South King Street
  • Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Kapolei Hale:

  • 1000 Uluohia Street
  • Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Kaneohe District Park “Pop-Up”:

  • 45-660 Keaahala Road
  • Aug. 1 to Aug. 5 (11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Wahiawa District Park “Pop-Up”:

  • 1129 Kilani Avenue
  • Aug. 8 to Aug. 12 (11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Maui County

Mitchell Pauole Center (Molokai):

  • 90 Ainoa Street
  • Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Lanai Community Center (Lanai):

  • 411 Eighth Street
  • Aug. 8 to Aug. 12 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Velma McWayne Santos Community Center:

  • 395 Waena Street
  • Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Hana High & Elementary School:

  • 4111 Hana Hwy
  • Aug. 6 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
  • This center will not be open on election day.

Hawaii Island

County of Hawaii Aupuni Center:

  • 101 Pauahi Street, #1
  • Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

West Hawaii Civic Center:

  • 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway
  • Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Kauai

Historic County Annex Building Basement:

  • 4386 Rice Street
  • Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

For a list of ballot drop-off boxes, click here.

