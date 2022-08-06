Pop-up voter service center coming to Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Central Oahu voters.

A pop-up voter service center is coming to Wahiawa next week. The center will open at Wahiawa District Park on Monday from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

You can vote in person, drop off your ballot, or register to vote.

Voter service centers are also available at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale.

Voter service centers:

Oahu

Honolulu Hale:

530 South King Street

Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Kapolei Hale:

1000 Uluohia Street

Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Kaneohe District Park “Pop-Up”:

45-660 Keaahala Road

Aug. 1 to Aug. 5 (11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Wahiawa District Park “Pop-Up”:

1129 Kilani Avenue

Aug. 8 to Aug. 12 (11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Maui County

Mitchell Pauole Center (Molokai):

90 Ainoa Street

Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Lanai Community Center (Lanai):

411 Eighth Street

Aug. 8 to Aug. 12 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Velma McWayne Santos Community Center:

395 Waena Street

Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Hana High & Elementary School:

4111 Hana Hwy

Aug. 6 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

This center will not be open on election day.

Hawaii Island

County of Hawaii Aupuni Center:

101 Pauahi Street, #1

Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

West Hawaii Civic Center:

74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway

Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Kauai

Historic County Annex Building Basement:

4386 Rice Street

Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

