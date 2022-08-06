Pop-up voter service center coming to Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Central Oahu voters.
A pop-up voter service center is coming to Wahiawa next week. The center will open at Wahiawa District Park on Monday from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
You can vote in person, drop off your ballot, or register to vote.
Voter service centers are also available at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale.
Voter service centers:
Oahu
Honolulu Hale:
- 530 South King Street
- Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Kapolei Hale:
- 1000 Uluohia Street
- Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Kaneohe District Park “Pop-Up”:
- 45-660 Keaahala Road
- Aug. 1 to Aug. 5 (11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)
Wahiawa District Park “Pop-Up”:
- 1129 Kilani Avenue
- Aug. 8 to Aug. 12 (11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)
Maui County
Mitchell Pauole Center (Molokai):
- 90 Ainoa Street
- Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Lanai Community Center (Lanai):
- 411 Eighth Street
- Aug. 8 to Aug. 12 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Velma McWayne Santos Community Center:
- 395 Waena Street
- Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Hana High & Elementary School:
- 4111 Hana Hwy
- Aug. 6 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- This center will not be open on election day.
Hawaii Island
County of Hawaii Aupuni Center:
- 101 Pauahi Street, #1
- Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
West Hawaii Civic Center:
- 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway
- Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Kauai
Historic County Annex Building Basement:
- 4386 Rice Street
- Aug. 1 to Aug. 12 (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
For a list of ballot drop-off boxes, click here.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.