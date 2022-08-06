Tributes
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ breaks down Rainbow Warriors football training camp with Cienna Pilotin

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:08 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest episode of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner welcome HNN newcomer Cienna Pilotin into the studio to talk all things Rainbow Warriors football!

The ‘Bows are in the middle of fall training camp, preparing for their season opener against Vanderbilt on August 27th.

under new head coach Timmy Chang, the gang discuss how training camp has gone so far and who the fans should be excited to see this season.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

