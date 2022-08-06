Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

National Guard airlifts 150-plus residents to safety during deadly Kentucky floods

The Tennessee National Guard helped rescue over 150 Kentuckians affected by the recent floods.
The Tennessee National Guard helped rescue over 150 Kentuckians affected by the recent floods.(Tennessee National Guard)
By Mary Alice Royse and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:20 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard rescued multiple flood victims over a four-day period in July following record rainfall in Kentucky.

WSMV reports the rain overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky, where UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Task Force Medevac in Tennessee were deployed to assist in rescue operations.

Officials said the National Guard and eight members of the National Fire Department rescued 151 Kentucky residents from July 28-31 and transported them to higher ground.

“The recent response by these teams saved many lives in the aftermath of the severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky,” said Col. Pat Wade. “I could not be prouder of our team and the skills and services they provide during emergency responses.”

Flight crews said they would remain on standby pending further missions from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect has been identified as Xavier Swofford. He’s being held on $750,000 bail.
Suspect charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint
The video reportedly shows 17-year-old Joven Lopez and three other teens attacking another...
Police arrest teen boxer, 3 others following beating near Waianae High
An officer was injured Friday afternoon during a traffic stop around 3 p.m. by Liliha Street...
HPD officer injured during traffic stop after suspected DUI driver attempted to flee
A neighbor called 911 just before midnight to report smoke pouring out of the Store Keeper Self...
‘It’s disheartening’: Police search for suspect who broke into Honolulu business, set it on fire
Photo of Michelle Rai and Jordan Knight in 1988 at the Pacific Beach Hotel.
Nostalgia fills the air for this fangirl as top 90s boy band makes Hawaii comeback

Latest News

An officer was injured Friday afternoon during a traffic stop around 3 p.m. by Liliha Street...
HPD officer injured during traffic stop after suspected DUI driver attempts to flee
Driver of large delivery truck veered off H1 east freeway and ended up in area of Kohou and...
54-year-old man in serious condition after large delivery truck veers off H-1 Freeway
The accident happened just prior to the Ka Uka Blvd. off ramp.
Investigation underway after state road crew finds body on H-2 Freeway
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Report: Anne Heche in hospital, stable after fiery car crash