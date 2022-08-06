Live music, shopping, and more at Iolani Palace Shop’s 38th anniversary celebration

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Palace Shop at Iolani Palace will celebrate its 38th anniversary on Saturday.

There will be live music in the courtyard from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and in-person shopping will be part of the fun.

The Palace will also offer educational and moolelo (oral history) workshops from noon to 1 p.m. then 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Space is limited for the workshops and pre-registration is required.

To register for a workshop, click here.

