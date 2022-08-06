Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘It feels normal’: Families gather for the return of high school football with less regulations

There are no restrictions for spectators at public school football games.
There are no restrictions for spectators at public school football games.(HNN)
By Samie Solina
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:36 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first weekend back, regulations are minimal for families wanting to see their kids play high school football.

With no regulations for fans in the stands, families are happy to be supporting their athletes.

“I miss being around people,” said Anthony Hill, who has a daughter attending Mililani High School. “All the separation, I understood it. Adhered to it. And tried to live by it. But I miss being around people.”

This season, there are no more lonely bleachers. Families are welcomed without any vaccines or testing requirements.

“It was challenging for us,” said Jon White, father of a Saint Louis High School freshman football player. “Because for a while you had to drop your kid off and you want to see your kids practice you want to see your kids play.”

At Mililani’s game against Saint Louis, families said they cherish these Friday-night light moments more knowing that at one point in the pandemic, they were watching the game through chain link fences from the parking lot.

“We were standing behind the fence by the post office,” said Trenda Sylva, “We were all standing together but were not allowed inside. But you do what you got to do.”

There are still regulations for student-athletes. If they are not vaccinated they have to test. Coaches also need to be vaccinated unless they have an exemption.

But families say this year in sports looks more normal than ever.

“The kids deserve to be out here performing and have a crowd to cheer them on.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video reportedly shows 17-year-old Joven Lopez and three other teens attacking another...
Teen boxer suspended from league after brutal beating of another student
The suspect has been identified as Xavier Swofford. He’s being held on $750,000 bail.
Suspect charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Four of the suspects arrested on Kauai with alleged ties to a growing jewelry scam.
4 arrested, released on Kauai amid concerning spread of fake jewelry scam
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander,...
BWS detects petroleum contamination in Moanalua Valley monitoring well

Latest News

The video reportedly shows 17-year-old Joven Lopez and three other teens attacking another...
Police arrest teen boxer, 3 others following beating near Waianae High
An officer was injured Friday afternoon during a traffic stop.
HPD officer injured during traffic stop; Vineyard Boulevard closed as police investigate
Photo of Michelle Rai and Jordan Knight in 1988 at the Pacific Beach Hotel.
Nostalgia fills the air for this fangirl as top boy band of the 90s make a comeback in Hawaii
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued the founders of Hawaii’s Semisub tour...
SEC sues Semisub’s founders for fraud, alleging they used investor funds for psychics and drugs