Investigation underway after state road crew finds body on H-2 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a woman’s body was found on the H-2 freeway Saturday morning.

Authorities said a fatal hit-and-run crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. prior to the Ka Uka Boulevard offramp.

According to police, it was reported that a female pedestrian who has yet to be identified was walking southbound alongside the H-2 Freeway when she stepped into the lanes of traffic and struck by an unknown motorist.

The unknown motorist fled and the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

Officials said the unknown motorist was possibly operating a dark-colored late model Honda sedan with damages to the front headlight and driver side side-view mirror.

It is unknown if either speed, drugs, or alcohol were contributing factors.

HPD closed the H-2 Freeway Southbound and Ka Uka Off for investigation, but it has since been reopened.

This is the 27th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compares to 28 at the same time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

