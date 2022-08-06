Tributes
HPD officer injured during traffic stop; Vineyard Boulevard closed as police investigate

An officer was injured Friday afternoon during a traffic stop.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:27 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was injured Friday afternoon during a traffic stop.

A Honolulu EMS spokesperson said the officer refused transport to a hospital.

The investigation has closed a portion of Vineyard Boulevard. A second scene is located at Mayor Wright Housing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

