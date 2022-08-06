Gradual return of trade winds over the weekend

Trade winds are forecast to gradually strengthen over the weekend. Saturday will be a transitional day, with winds still on the light side for Kauai and Oahu until midday. Clouds and showers will once again start to favor windward and mauka areas, with a brief increase in those showers possible Monday or Tuesday.

The winds could become rather gusty midweek, with forecast models showing a tropical cyclone passing south of the islands. It’s still too early to get into the specifics on the possible tropical cyclone, so stay tuned.

Generally good beach weather is expected Saturday, save for some afternoon cloudiness over Kauai and Oahu. Not much surf to speak of, with 1 to 3 footers for south and east shores and mostly flat conditions north and west. Rough and choppy surf will return to east shores as trades ramp up early next week. A small southeast swell will fill in Saturday, with another small bump around Tuesday.

