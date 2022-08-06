Tributes
Extreme weather: Flash floods close roads, strand 1K people at Death Valley National Park

Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars and forced officials to close all roads in and out of the park.(National Park Service)
By Ryan Tisminezky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:41 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service says rainfall caused substantial flooding on Friday in Death Valley National Park.

KVVU reports about 60 cars have been buried in debris at the Inn at Death Valley. Buildings have also been flooded with about 1,000 people currently trapped in the park due to road closures.

As of Friday evening, officials said there were roughly 500 visitors and 500 staff unable to leave the park.

Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars and forced officials to close all roads in and out of the park.(National Park Service)

According to the park service, the California Department of Transportation said it would take four to six hours to open a portion of Highway 190 to exit from the east side of the park.

Park officials said the flooding had caused a significant break in the Cow Creek water system, which supplies water to those in the Cow Creek area of the park.

The agency reported that Furnace Creek, another area within the park, usually sees around 1.9 inches of rain each year, but that area saw 1.7 inches of rainfall in just one day.

According to the National Park Service, no injuries in the flooded areas were initially reported, with the forecast calling for a break in the wet weather Friday night.

Further updates on conditions in the park are available here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

