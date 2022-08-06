Tributes
Day-one fans flock to New Kids on the Block concert in Hawaii

NKOTB made a bold entrance with their opening number, “Block Party” which drew the audience to...
NKOTB made a bold entrance with their opening number, “Block Party” which drew the audience to their feet.(HNN)
By Krista Rados
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:41 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The infamous 90′s groups New Kids on the Block and TLC made their return to Hawaii Friday night with a packed crowd of lively fans who weren’t afraid to sing their hearts out.

As they eagerly stood in line outside of the Blaisdell Center to get in, many were dressed in bright, neon colors and old band t-shirts to pay homage to the nostalgic generation of 90′s hip hop music.

Tonight’s concert was the first of three performances to take place in the Honolulu leg of The Mixtape tour 2022.

TLC started the night, performing many of their iconic hits, including “Waterfalls,” “Unpretty” and “Creep.”

The two remaining performers of TLC, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, paid a special tribute to the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes by asking everyone to wave an “L” with their hands during their performance of “Waterfalls.”

“Super happy to be back here in Hawaii. Some of you have been with us since day one.” Chilli said

After a short intermission, NKOTB made a bold entrance with their opening number, “Block Party” which drew the audience to their feet. Other numbers included confetti and big screen graphics.

The second concert in the series begins tomorrow at 8 p.m. To purchase a last minute ticket, click here.

