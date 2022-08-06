54-year-old man in serious condition after large delivery truck veers off H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 54-year-old male driver is hospitalized in serious condition after a large delivery truck veers off the H-1 Freeway Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. near the Vineyard Boulevard offramp.

According to EMS, the driver of a large delivery truck veered off the H-1 Freeway headed East from the far right lane and ended up in the area of Kohou and Olomea Street.

Officials said the delivery truck driver crashed into another car within the area and then hit the front-driveway wall of a nearby house.

Emergency officials said there was a possibility the driver may have encountered a medical condition during the incident and it is unknown if seat belts were worn.

No injuries were reported with the other car involved, authorities said. The driver was transported the hospital for further evaluation.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

