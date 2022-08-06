Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

54-year-old man in serious condition after large delivery truck veers off H-1 Freeway

Driver of large delivery truck veered off H1 east freeway and ended up in area of Kohou and...
Driver of large delivery truck veered off H1 east freeway and ended up in area of Kohou and Olomea Street Saturday morning.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:47 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 54-year-old male driver is hospitalized in serious condition after a large delivery truck veers off the H-1 Freeway Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. near the Vineyard Boulevard offramp.

According to EMS, the driver of a large delivery truck veered off the H-1 Freeway headed East from the far right lane and ended up in the area of Kohou and Olomea Street.

Officials said the delivery truck driver crashed into another car within the area and then hit the front-driveway wall of a nearby house.

Emergency officials said there was a possibility the driver may have encountered a medical condition during the incident and it is unknown if seat belts were worn.

No injuries were reported with the other car involved, authorities said. The driver was transported the hospital for further evaluation.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect has been identified as Xavier Swofford. He’s being held on $750,000 bail.
Suspect charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint
The video reportedly shows 17-year-old Joven Lopez and three other teens attacking another...
Police arrest teen boxer, 3 others following beating near Waianae High
An officer was injured Friday afternoon during a traffic stop around 3 p.m. by Liliha Street...
HPD officer injured during traffic stop after suspected DUI driver attempted to flee
A neighbor called 911 just before midnight to report smoke pouring out of the Store Keeper Self...
‘It’s disheartening’: Police search for suspect who broke into Honolulu business, set it on fire
Photo of Michelle Rai and Jordan Knight in 1988 at the Pacific Beach Hotel.
Nostalgia fills the air for this fangirl as top 90s boy band makes Hawaii comeback

Latest News

An officer was injured Friday afternoon during a traffic stop around 3 p.m. by Liliha Street...
HPD officer injured during traffic stop after suspected DUI driver attempts to flee
The accident happened just prior to the Ka Uka Blvd. off ramp.
Investigation underway after state road crew finds body on H-2 Freeway
NKOTB made a bold entrance with their opening number, “Block Party” which drew the audience to...
Fans flock to New Kids on the Block concert in Hawaii
There are no restrictions for spectators at public school football games.
‘It feels normal’: Families gather for the return of high school football with less regulations