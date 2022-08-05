Tributes
Police arrest suspect accused of stalking, raping woman at knifepoint in Manoa

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested by Honolulu Police in Kaneohe this afternoon.
The 20-year-old suspect was arrested by Honolulu Police in Kaneohe this afternoon.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:27 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD has arrested a man accused of stalking and raping a woman at knifepoint in Manoa.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday around 3 p.m. in Kaneohe, officials said.

HPD said the man followed the victim into her home on Woolsey Place last month.

“She goes inside, at which point, this male enters, brandishes the knife, restrains her then sexually assaults her,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers.

The suspect has been arrested on three counts of sex assault and faces kidnapping and burglary charges.

This story will be updated.

